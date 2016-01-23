(Adds details, background)
By David Ingram
NEW YORK Jan 23 Lawyers for former
pharmaceuticals executive Martin Shkreli have asked a U.S.
federal judge for guidance on a demand by lawmakers that Shkreli
appear at a hearing on Tuesday, writing that if travel
restrictions on him are not lifted, the congressional subpoena
should be blocked.
Lawyers for Shkreli sent a letter to U.S. District Judge
Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn late on Friday laying out the
conflict between them and the U.S. House Committee on Oversight
and Government Reform over Shkreli's attendance.
Shkreli, 32, stepped down last month as chief executive of
Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc after his arrest on securities fraud
charges.
The Oversight Committee says it wants to hear testimony from
Shkreli about Turing's decision to raise the price of lifesaving
medicine Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent. Shkreli says he
should be excused from going to Washington because he plans to
invoke his right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer
questions.
Under his conditions for pre-trial release, Shkreli is also
required to remain in parts of New York state, although he could
ask for a travel waiver.
If he does not appear at the hearing, though, lawmakers have
threatened to seek criminal contempt charges against him.
The letter on Friday did not ask for a travel waiver for
Shkreli, but the lawyers wrote that if Shkreli "may not leave"
New York, "then we respectfully request that the court accept
this letter as a motion to quash or to stay the subpoena."
A committee spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment on Saturday.
(Reporting by David Ingram, editing by G Crosse and Marguerita
Choy)