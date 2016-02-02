By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 2 Former drug executive Martin
Shkreli, facing an indictment for engaging in securities fraud,
replaced his legal team on Tuesday with a New York lawyer whose
past clients have included former International Monetary Fund
chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Shkreli, 32, had gained notoriety before his indictment when
Turing Pharmaceuticals, which he headed at the time, raised the
price of a drug used to treat a dangerous parasitic infection to
$750 from $13.50.
The lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, confirmed on Tuesday that he
had been hired to represent Shkreli, who was arrested in
December on charges filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New
York.
"We are confident that he will be fully exonerated," Brafman
said in a statement. "It is clear that Mr. Shkreli never
intended to violate the law, nor did he ever intend to defraud
anyone."
Shkreli, during an interview on Fox Business Network on
Tuesday, said he was "excited" about hiring Brafman, whose
clients have also included rock star Michael Jackson, football
player Plaxico Burress and rapper Jay-Z.
"You know, his track record is impeccable, and I think that
to the extent that he's representing me going forward, I think
we're going to put our best foot forward," Shkreli said.
The criminal charges against Shkreli stem from his prior
management of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and
biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc.
Prosecutors said Shkreli had engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme,
defrauding investors in MSMB and misappropriating $11 million in
assets from Retrophin to repay them.
Shkreli, who has pleaded not guilty, had previously been
represented in the case by law firm Arnold & Porter, but last
month disclosed he planned to hire new legal counsel.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, the day
before he is expected to appear at a congressional hearing on
drug pricing and assert his Fifth Amendment right against
self-incrimination under the U.S. Constitution.
Brafman in 2001 secured the acquittal of Combs on gun and
bribery charges stemming from a shooting in a New York
nightclub.
He later represented Strauss-Kahn in 2011 in a sexual
assault case involving a hotel maid. The charges were dropped
later that year at the prosecution's request amid questions
about the maid's credibility.
Brafman currently is representing Macau billionaire Ng Lap
Seng against federal charges that he bribed former United
Nations General Assembly President John Ashe.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)