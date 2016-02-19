By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. prosecutors said several
witnesses in the criminal securities fraud case against
notorious former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli are
concerned about retaliation and have received threats from him
in the past.
Prosecutors cited the concern about witness intimidation in
a brief filed late on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New
York, as they sought to delay a related U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission lawsuit.
The brief opposed a bid by Shkreli, 32, to take depositions
and to obtain evidence in the SEC's civil case, saying doing so
would result in the early disclosure of information not normally
available to defendants until late stages in criminal cases.
Among the reasons for putting the SEC case on hold,
prosecutors said, was the "well-founded concern of witness
intimidation based on defendant Shkreli's past behavior."
Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, called those arguments
"preposterous."
"While his keen 'intellect' can at times be intimidating to
mere mortals, nothing else about (Shkreli) is intimidating at
all," Brafman said in an email on Friday.
Shkreli, who gained notoriety as the head of Turing
Pharmaceuticals when it raised the price of a drug to treat a
parasitic infection to $750 from $13.50, was indicted in
December and sued at the same time by the SEC.
Both cases allege Shkreli engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme,
defrauding investors in his hedge fund MSMB Capital Management
and misappropriating $11 million in assets from Retrophin Inc
, where he was then chief executive, to repay them.
Shkreli has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.
In Thursday's brief, prosecutors cited evidence that
Shkreli, 32, "has taken steps to intimidate or threaten
individuals in the past," including by engaging in a "campaign
of harassment" against a former Retrophin employee in 2013.
Several witnesses cited Shkreli's harassment of that
employee as the reason they believe he may retaliate against
them, prosecutors said. Several also said Shkreli has previously
threatened them in personal and business disputes, prosecutors
wrote.
At least one witness told authorities that Shkreli, in early
2015 while knowing he was under criminal investigation, reached
out to him or her "and suggested that the witness agree to a
false version of certain events," prosecutors wrote.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)