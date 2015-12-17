Dec 17 Pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin
Shkreli was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, amid a federal
investigation related to his former hedge fund and a drug
company he previously headed.
The previously disclosed investigation of Shkreli, 32, who
is now chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, stemmed from
his time as manager of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and
chief executive of biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc
.
His arrest, witnessed by Reuters, comes amid a continuing
separate controversy that has turned Shkreli into a lightning
rod for growing outrage over the soaring prices of prescription
drugs.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Ted Kerr)