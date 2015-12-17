Dec 17 A news conference announcing federal
securities fraud charges against former hedge fund boss Martin
Shkreli took an unusual turn on Thursday with a question about a
$2 million copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought in May.
Shkreli, 32, had bragged to Bloomberg Businessweek about
buying the only copy of the popular New York-based hip-hop
collective's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," drawing ire from
music fans around the world when he said he had no plans to
listen to it. He spent the $2 million to "keep it from people,"
he said.
Wu-Tang Clan had produced the record as a limited-edition
album, which it then put up for auction.
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Robert Capers told reporters,
"We're not aware of where he got the funds that he raised for
the Wu-Tang Clan album."
Capers' comments immediately spurred hopeful posts on social
media from music lovers that the album might be forfeited by the
Turing chief executive officer during his federal prosecution.
Twitter lit up with reaction to the arrest of Shkreli, who
is even more reviled for boosting drug prices than he is for
hiding the album. Shkreli's critics used the hashtag #Karma to
voice their support for the federal prosecution and hope that
the Wu-Tang clan album could be heard across the world.
"Dear US attorney: all we want for Christmas is that Wu-Tang
album - everyone," wrote Twitter user @cbk_chi.
"If the government seizes the Wu-Tang album, does it run
another auction, or just release it for free as part of our
cultural patrimony?" asked @Matt_Levine.
"It would be the best twist ever if the Library of Congress
ended up owning the Wu Tang album," tweeted journalist Ryan
Teague Beckwith.
Responding to questions on social media about the status of
the album, the Federal Bureau of Investigation tweeted later on
Thursday that it had not yet seized it, or any of Shkreli's
assets.
"#Breaking no seizure warrant at the arrest of Martin
Shkreli today, which means we didn't seize the Wu-Tang Clan
album," the FBI's New York office tweeted.
Whether authorities plan to reclaim the album through asset
forfeiture in the future was not immediately clear, but Wu-Tang
has already distanced themselves from Shkreli.
"The sale of 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' was agreed upon
in May, well before Martin Shkreli's business practices came to
light," said group member RZA, whose fellow Wu-Tang Clan members
include Ghostface Killah and Ol' Dirty Bastard. "We decided to
give a significant portion of the proceeds to charity."
But even if the album is freed for the people, some on
social media have questioned if they'd listen.
"Maybe the Wu-Tang album is cursed and brings bad luck to
all who listen to it?" joked @hunterwalk.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Jonathan Oatis)