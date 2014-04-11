HOUSTON, April 11 A Texas jury sentenced a Houston woman on Friday to life in prison for stabbing her boyfriend to death with the 5-1/2-inch stiletto heel of her shoe during an argument after an alcohol-fueled night out last year.

Ana Trujillo, 45, did not cry when the sentence was imposed. She was convicted on Tuesday of killing University of Houston professor Stefan Andersson, 59, who had been stabbed about two dozen times in the face and head during a drunken altercation at his upscale Houston condominium in June 2013. (Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)