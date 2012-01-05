One police officer was killed and five were wounded in a shootout that erupted as a narcotics enforcement team executed a search warrant at a home in Ogden, Utah, police said.

A gunman fired on officers as they approached the home late Wednesday, Lieutenant Danielle Croyle, a spokeswoman for Ogden police, said on Thursday.

Agent Jared Francom was pronounced dead early on Thursday, she said. Five wounded officers were treated at hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to critical, Croyle said.

The suspect also was injured when the officers returned fire and is under guard at a hospital, Croyle said.

The name of the suspect was not being released.

A police strike force was serving a search warrant when an unknown assailant opened fire, the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reported, citing Ogden Police Lieutenant Tony Fox.

Neighbors scrambled to safety when shots rang out, the newspaper said.

"It was, like I say, the scariest thing ever," said Devin Hadley, who was driving with his wife to visit his parents when the shooting started. "I had no idea it would be something this big."

Clayton Payne told Utah's ABC 4 News he heard the shots from his home near the scene.

"We heard three pops and didn't know what they were at first. Two or three minutes later we heard the multiple gunshots going off," Payne said, adding that he came out of his house to see what was the commotion.

"They were yelling at the suspect to show them his arms and get down," he said.

(Reporting by Lauren Keiper, Dan Whitcomb and Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bill Trott)