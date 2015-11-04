Nov 4 U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced a
new indictment against the former husband of "The Sopranos" star
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and three additional arrests over allegations
they ran a $300 million stock manipulation scheme.
Abraxas "A.J." Discala, 44, the chief executive of OmniView
Capital Advisors and former husband of Sigler, and six other
defendants face charges of fraudulently inflating the prices of
thinly-traded penny stocks, selling them to unsuspecting elderly
people and other investors, and keeping the profits.
Sigler has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing. She
played Tony Soprano's daughter Meadow in "The Sopranos," an HBO
crime drama television series.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York have said the
"pump-and-dump" scheme lasted from Oct. 2012 to July 2014 and
involved trades in four publicly-traded companies.
Prosecutors said the defendants' activities boosted the
stocks' market valuations to $300 million and caused investor
losses of at least $50 million in a single stock, CodeSmart
Holdings Inc.
Those arrested on Wednesday include Michael Morris, 63, of
Merrick, New York, who was chief executive of New York-based
Halcyon Cabot Partners Ltd; Darren Ofsink, 46, a lawyer from
Merrick; and Darren Goodrich, 37, a broker from Manhattan Beach,
California.
They join Discala and three others facing charges under an
amended 11-count indictment, prosecutors said.
The case was made public in July 2014. Ten people have been
charged overall, and three have pleaded guilty.
Charles Ross, a lawyer for Discala, had no immediate
comment. It was not immediately clear whether the new defendants
have hired lawyers.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a Wall Street
regulator, on Oct. 7 said it expelled Halcyon and barred Morris
from the securities industry for an alleged scheme to conceal
fee kickbacks.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant
McCool)