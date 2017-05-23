NEW YORK May 23 The chief financial officer of
a company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who
inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television
comedy "Seinfeld" has been indicted for tax evasion, federal
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Robert Bertrand, 62, was accused of depriving the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service of roughly $594,000 of taxes by failing
to report $2.85 million of cash and stock that a subsidiary of
Soupman Inc quietly awarded employees from 2010 to 2014.
Prosecutors said the Norwalk, Connecticut, resident also
ignored an outside auditor's warning, which he acknowledged in
writing, that some of the payments should be reported to the
IRS.
"The United States was fleeced out of more than half a
million dollars through the defendant's corporate misdeeds,"
Bridget Rohde, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of
New York, said in a statement. "Tax crimes like those alleged in
the indictment hurt every American citizen."
Bertrand was charged with 20 counts of failing to pay
Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes. He could
face up to five years in prison.
A federal public defender appointed to represent Bertrand
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Based in Staten Island, New York, Soupman sells products
under the Original SoupMan brand.
It traces its roots to 1984, when Al Yeganeh opened his soup
shop on West 55th Street in midtown Manhattan and soon began
drawing long lines of customers.
Yeganeh was the inspiration for Yev Kassem, a character
portrayed by Larry Thomas on a 1995 "Seinfeld" episode who was
known for making customers follow strict ordering rules, or risk
being shunted away with his forceful bellow: "No soup for you!"
In published interviews, Yeganeh has said he was not a fan
of the "Soup Nazi" name.
Soupman is not a defendant in the case. It did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Bertrand, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of New York, No. 17-cr-00186.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)