By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 27 A man who dresses as the
comic superhero Mr. Incredible has been sentenced to 3 years
probation after pleading guilty to attacking a woman costumed as
Batgirl in a Hollywood Boulevard turf dispute, prosecutors said
on Tuesday.
Muhammet Bilik, 35, was also ordered to attend anger
management therapy, perform 20 days of roadside cleanup and stay
away from the so-called Hollywood Entertainment District where
the spat erupted.
"Hollywood Boulevard is famous around the globe and attracts
millions of visitors every year. We must keep it safe," Los
Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement announcing
the plea and sentence.
"The characters who interact with children and family along
Hollywood Blvd have to obey the law," he said.
Prosecutors say Bilik attacked the woman clad as Batgirl,
whose civilian identity was not revealed by authorities,
following a disagreement over sidewalk territory along a famed
stretch of Hollywood Boulevard that draws tourists from around
the world.
A video of the incident captured by a passerby and posted on
YouTube shows Bilik, in his Mr. Incredible costume, slamming
Batgirl into a rack of souvenir baseball caps as Chewbacca and
Freddy Krueger characters try to intervene.
Mr. Incredible is the father of a family of superheroes in
the hit 2004 Disney-Pixar film "The Incredibles."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech)