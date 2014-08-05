By Teresa Carson
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. Aug 4 A white supremacist
convicted of killing two people during a bloody three-state road
trip on the U.S. West Coast was sentenced on Monday to two life
sentences by a federal judge in Portland, Oregon, the Justice
Department said.
David Joseph "Joey" Pedersen, 34, was sentenced to the
concurrent jail terms without the possibility of parole by U.S.
District Judge Ancer Haggerty for the 2011 deaths, the Justice
Department said in a statement.
Pedersen is already serving life in prison in Washington
state after he pleaded guilty in 2012 to first-degree murder for
the shooting death of his father and the stabbing death of his
stepmother in Everett, north of Seattle.
Those were the first in a series of killings during a 10-day
rampage by Pedersen and his girlfriend, Holly Ann Grigsby, that
included robberies and carjackings before the pair were arrested
in 2011 in northern California, the Justice Department said.
"Justice has been served. Both of these misguided killers
will spend the rest of their lives in prison to account for
these heinous murders," said U.S. Attorney Amanda Marshall.
Monday's sentencing relates to the deaths of Cody Myers of
Lafayette, Oregon, and Reginald Clark of Eureka, California, two
people the duo separately carjacked and murdered, the department
said.
Grigsby, also of Portland, was sentenced in Washington state
in July to life in prison without the possibility of parole for
racketeering activity in a plea deal that also encapsulates all
the crimes alleged in the case, it said.
The couple's white supremacist leanings were also evidenced
by tattoos on Pedersen's neck and Grigsby's racist Facebook
postings.
The siege ended with Grigsby allegedly telling police she
and Pedersen were on their way to "kill more Jews" in
Sacramento, California.
Other accomplices who provided weapons and helped hide a car
they stole from Pedersen's father were sentenced earlier. An
Oregon man who was convicted for attempted carjacking related to
the spree is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
(Reporting by Teresa Carson in Portland, Oregon; Writing by
Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)