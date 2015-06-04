By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 A Kentucky businessman was
sentenced on Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for a series
of massive frauds, including a $53 million tax scheme, the
bribing of bank officials and the defrauding of bank and
insurance regulators.
Wilbur Huff had pleaded guilty in December to what Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara called a "vortex of fraud."
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in New
York said Huff had a "staggering" history of wrongdoing that
began in the 1990s and continued even after he pleaded guilty in
a separate mail fraud case in 2003.
"Mr. Huff, you are not from New York, so perhaps you are not
familiar with the term 'chutzpah,'" Buchwald said, adding that
Huff was a perfect example of the word.
Thursday's case stemmed from an investigation into Park
Avenue Bank, which failed in March 2010. Its former president,
Charles Antonucci, became the first person ever convicted of
stealing bank bailout funds from the U.S. government's Troubled
Asset Relief Program, or TARP, when he pleaded guilty in 2010.
Prosecutors said Huff conspired with Antonucci and another
bank executive, Matthew Morris, to bolster the bank's capital by
faking a $6.5 million cash infusion. That imaginary investment
facilitated Antonucci's ability to secure TARP money, according
to authorities.
In addition, Huff bribed Antonucci and Morris to send him
fake letters of credit that caused Park Avenue Bank to loan his
companies millions of dollars, prosecutors said.
Separately, Huff controlled O2HR, a Florida payroll
management company, from 2008 to 2010. According to prosecutors,
he stole client money paid to O2HR and used it for his own
personal expenses, including designer clothing and luxury cars.
O2HR owed $5 million to an Oklahoma insurance company,
Providence P&C, that provided worker's compensation insurance.
Instead of repaying the debt, Huff conspired with Morris,
Antonucci and Allen Reichman, an investment banker in New York,
to fraudulently obtain a $30 million loan from Reichman's firm,
using the insurance company's own assets as collateral, so
Antonucci could buy Providence P&C.
The men then hid the source of the financing from state
regulators to skirt Oklahoma law and looted Providence P&C's
assets, prosecutors said. Like Park Avenue Bank, the insurance
company eventually became insolvent.
Morris pleaded guilty in October 2013, while Reichman
pleaded guilty in February.
The case is U.S. v. Huff et al., U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 12-750.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax)