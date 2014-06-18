AUSTIN, Texas, June 18 A 31-year-old Dallas man
with HIV who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old
girl was sentenced to at least 75 years in prison on Wednesday
for the assault and infecting her with the virus, court
officials said.
Prosecutors had been seeking a 95-year sentence for Matthew
Louis Reese, saying he knowingly infected the girl with HIV and
did not tell her he had the virus.
Reese could receive additional time in prison when his
hearing resumes on Thursday, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Reese pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of aggravated
assault on a child with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual
assault with serious bodily injury and sexual assault of a
child, it said.
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS can
be transmitted via infected blood, contaminated syringes and
through sexual contact, but can be kept in check with cocktails
of drugs known as antiretroviral treatment or therapy.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)