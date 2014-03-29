HOUSTON, March 28 A Houston-area man suspected
of leading an anti-government group appeared in federal court on
Friday to face charges of trying to rob an armored car with
explosives and plotting to blow up U.S. government buildings.
Robert James Talbot Jr., 38, of Katy, Texas, was arrested by
U.S. agents Thursday after an eight-month federal probe as he
was about to rob an armored car with inert explosives provided
to him by informants who had entered his group, according to a
criminal complaint filed in a U.S. federal court in Houston.
Talbot provided a manifesto to his accomplices, which
included the informants. It read: "We must rebel. Blood and
bullets are the only two things that will change this world,
short of divine action," the complaint said.
A lawyer for Talbot said he was only appointed on Friday and
had no statement to make at this time.
"Talbot espoused his desire to recruit five to six other
like-minded individuals to blow up government buildings, rob
banks and kill law enforcement officers," federal officials said
in a statement.
If convicted, Talbot faces up to 20 years in prison, the
statement said.
The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force had been investigating
Talbot since August using undercover agents and other means of
surveillance, it said.
A detention hearing for Talbot is scheduled for Tuesday.
(Reporting by Andrea Lorenz; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by Diane Craft)