NEW YORK Feb 24 A former analyst for hedge fund
Two Sigma Investments pleaded guilty in New York state court on
Tuesday to stealing proprietary trading models from his
employer.
Kang Gao, a Chinese national, pleaded guilty to one count of
unlawful duplication of computer-related material. He is
expected to be sentenced to 10 months in prison in April.
"Computer source codes and proprietary trading methods are
often the lifeblood of a company's business model, and stealing
them is a crime," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said
in a statement.
Gao, who was indicted last year on 11 felony counts, worked
at Two Sigma from 2010 to 2014, prosecutors said.
Between August 2013 and January 2014, Gao copied trading
strategies and models he was not authorized to view, according
to authorities.
Gao met in December 2013 with a prospective investor in
China to discuss a company he planned to start, prosecutors
said.
Marc Agnifilo, Gao's lawyer, said in an interview that Gao
had already served enough time to allow him to go free when he
is sentenced.
He also said Gao is facing the loss of his immigration
status and was eager to resolve the criminal case quickly.
Gao's guilty plea came one day after Jason Vuu, a former
trader at Flow Traders, avoided prison time for stealing
proprietary trading strategy files and source code from his
employer. Vuu pleaded guilty in October to two felony counts and
was sentenced to five years of probation and close to $50,000 in
restitution.
Vuu was accused of planning to share the documents with a
college friend, Simon Lu, to establish their own firm,
prosecutors said. Lu's case is still pending.
Vuu's lawyer, Jeremy Saland, said there was no evidence that
Vuu had shared any code with Lu.
"There may have been some access that ultimately wasn't
authorized, but in no way and in no capacity was this
information ever used in a way that was inappropriate or
compromised Flow Traders," he said. "This is really a case of
curiosity kills the cat."
Another former trader at Flow Traders, Glen Cressman,
pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor count after
prosecutors charged him with copying proprietary files without
permission.
Vance's office is scheduled in April to take former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc computer programmer Sergey Aleynikov to
trial for allegedly stealing secret code from the bank.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Dan Grebler)