* Two former traders at Flow Traders and 3rd man charged
* Two stole code to start own trading firm -prosecutors
* Copies of files emailed to personal accounts -prosecutors
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Two men have been charged by
New York prosecutors with stealing secret computer code from a
high-frequency trading firm in an effort to start their own
business.
Jason Vuu, 26, a former trader at Flow Traders LLC in
Manhattan, was charged with emailing himself trading strategies,
valuation algorithms and proprietary code from the firm and
sharing the code with another man, Simon Lu, 25, according to
criminal complaints filed by the office of Manhattan District
Attorney Cyrus Vance.
Another former trader at Flow Traders, Glen Cressman, 26,
was charged with copying files containing trading strategies and
valuation algorithms without permission, the complaints said.
Paul Shechtman, a lawyer for Lu, and Jeremy Saland, a lawyer
for Vuu, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on
Monday.
Charles Ross, who represents Cressman, said his client was
innocent.
"He was a fine employee, and when everything about the case
is aired, it will be clear he did nothing wrong," Ross said.
A lawyer for Flow Traders, which according to its website is
an international proprietary trading house headquartered in
Amsterdam, could not be reached immediately for comment.
The three men were arraigned on the charges two weeks ago
and are due back in court on Nov. 18, when they could face grand
jury indictments. Lu currently resides in Pittsburgh, Vuu in
California, and Cressman in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according
to prosecutors.
The arrests came a year after Vance's office charged former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. programmer Sergey Aleynikov with
stealing secret trading code. Aleynikov had been previously been
convicted in federal court for the same actions, but his
conviction was thrown out in February 2012 by an appeals court,
which said federal espionage laws did not cover his alleged
theft.
Vance then charged Aleynikov under New York state law.
Earlier this year, a judge denied Aleynikov's attempt to have
the state charges dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.
Aleynikov, who pleaded not guilty, is free on bail.
Both Vance and the U.S. attorney for Manhattan, Preet
Bharara, whose office brought the initial case against
Aleynikov, have made combating computer crime and corporate
espionage a top priority.
Lu, Vuu and Cressman all face multiple counts of unlawful
duplication of computer-related material and unauthorized use of
secret scientific material, the same charges Aleynikov is
facing. The charges carry sentences of up to four years in
prison.
Vuu sent copies of files from his work email account to his
personal email address 10 times from August 2011 to August 2012,
the complaint said. He also shared source code with Lu via the
file-hosting service Dropbox after Lu suggested the code could
help them start their own firm, according to the complaint.
Cressman's personal email account received copied files
containing trading strategies and valuation algorithms twice in
December 2012, according to the complaint.
The charges were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.