BOSTON Dec 16 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
overturned an earlier court decision that a Massachusetts
prisoner suffering from gender identity disorder was entitled to
receive a taxpayer-funded sex change operation.
The state's prison system is not violating the prisoner's
rights under the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,
which protects inmates from cruel and unusual punishment, by
declining to provide gender-reassignment surgery to Michele
Kosilek, who was convicted of murder in 1992, the U.S Appeals
Court for the First Circuit ruled.
The inmate, who was born Robert Kosilek and has legally
changed his name, is receiving hormone therapy and mental health
care from the state Department of Corrections while imprisoned
for murdering his wife, a woman he met while he was in drug
rehabilitation, after she found him wearing her clothes.
"The DOC's decision not to provide SRS (sex reassignment
surgery) does not illustrate severe obstinacy or disregard of
Kosilek's medical needs," the appeals court ruled in a decision
overturning a January ruling that Kosilek had been entitled to
the surgery.
