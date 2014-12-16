(Adds quotes from ruling, background)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON Dec 16 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
overturned a lower-court decision that a Massachusetts prisoner
suffering from gender identity disorder was entitled to receive
a taxpayer-funded sex change operation.
The state's prison system is not violating the prisoner's
rights under the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,
which protects inmates from cruel and unusual punishment, by not
providing gender reassignment surgery to Michele Kosilek, who
was convicted of murder in 1992, the 1st U.S Circuit Court of
Appeals ruled.
The inmate, who was born Robert Kosilek and has legally
changed her name, is receiving hormone therapy and mental health
treatment from the state Department of Corrections. Kosilek in
1990, prior to the name change, murdered his wife after she
found him wearing her clothes.
"The DOC's decision not to provide SRS (sex reassignment
surgery) does not illustrate severe obstinacy or disregard of
Kosilek's medical needs," the appeals court ruled in a decision
overturning a January ruling that Kosilek had been entitled to
the surgery.
Kosilek twice attempted suicide while awaiting trial and
filed her first suit seeking the surgery over 20 years ago.
Kosilek, now in her mid-60s, is at an all-male state prison
about 20 miles (32 km) southwest of Boston. The appeals court
found prison officials raised reasonable concerns about the
security issues that would be raised by Kosilek if the surgery
were performed.
"A denial of care may not amount to an Eighth Amendment
violation if that decision is based in legitimate concerns
regarding prisoner safety and institutional security," Judge
John Torruella wrote.
A U.S. district judge ruled in 2012 that prison officials
had violated Kosilek's rights and ordered the state to have the
operation performed, although that order was suspended to give
the state time to appeal.
In a dissenting opinion, Judge Rogierre Thompson said the
court's decision was colored by Kosilek's decision to seek a
surgery "that many see as strange or immoral."
"This decision will not stand the test of time," Thompson
wrote.
While Kosilek was one of the first U.S. prisoners to make a
high-profile plea for gender treatments, she is not alone.
Chelsea Manning, who served in the U.S. Army as Bradley
Manning and was convicted last year of releasing classified
documents to WikiLeaks, has also sought gender identity
treatment.
The U.S. military said in July it would begin providing that
treatment while Manning serves a 35-year sentence at Fort
Leavenworth, Kansas.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter
Cooney)