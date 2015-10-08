UNITED NATIONS Oct 8 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon has ordered an audit of all dealings between the United
Nations and two entities that U.S. authorities are investigating
for suspected involvement in an alleged bribery scheme, a U.N.
spokesman said on Thursday.
"(Ban) is requesting that the Office of Internal Oversight
Services (OIOS) launch an audit of the interaction between the
United Nations and the Global Sustainability Foundation and the
Sun Kian Ip Group, and the use of any funds received from these
entities," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters, he added that
Ban said was "committed to ensuring that funds received from
such private entities were handled properly according to
relevant U.N. rules and regulations."
