NEW YORK Oct 20 A former president of the United Nations General Assembly, a billionaire Macau real estate developer and three others were formally indicted by a U.S. grand jury on Tuesday for engaging in a wide-ranging bribery scheme.

John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who was General Assembly president from 2013 to 2014, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Manhattan two weeks after his arrest.

The indictment also names Macau-based real estate developer Ng Lap Seng and three others. The indictment did not, however, charge Heidi Park, a sixth defendant initially arrested on Oct. 6, who was Global Sustainability Foundation's finance director. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)