(Adds details on release of defendants from jail)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 26 A former United Nations General
Assembly president accused of being part of a bribery scheme
would likely face additional charges, a U.S. prosecutor said on
Monday, hours before the diplomat was released from jail.
John Ashe, who served in the U.N. post from 2013 to 2014,
already faces two counts of tax fraud in an indictment filed in
Manhattan federal court.
But prosecutors have not charged Ashe with bribery, despite
allegations he took $1.3 million in bribes from Chinese
businessmen, citing his possible diplomatic immunity.
Prosecutors say that immunity does not apply to the tax charges.
At a court hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Janis Echenberg
said prosecutors were "looking carefully" at the immunity issue,
and would decide as quickly as possible about charging him for
bribery.
"It is likely if not quite likely there will be additional
charges here," Echenberg said.
The prosecutor made the disclosure as U.S. District Judge
Vernon Broderick adjusted the conditions for Ashe to be released
from jail on a $1 million bond. While prosecutors argued Ashe
could flee, Herve Gouraige, his lawyer, said he posed "little if
any risk of flight."
The adjustment allowed Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from
Antigua and Barbuda, to be released later on Monday, following
his Oct. 6 arrest.
Francis Lorenzo, a suspended deputy U.N. ambassador from the
Dominican Republic, was likewise released along with Ng Lap
Seng, a Macau billionaire accused of bribing Ashe.
All three will be under house arrest, including Ng, who was
released on a $50 million bond and will reside under the watch
of private security guards at a $3.6 million apartment.
Prosecutors said Ng, a real estate developer, used
intermediaries to pay Ashe more than $500,000 to seek U.N.
support of a conference center in the Chinese territory.
The intermediaries included Lorenzo, who prosecutors said
also received bribes, and Jeff Yin, Ng's assistant, according to
charging documents.
Ashe also received more than $800,000 in payments arranged
through Chinese businessmen to support their interests within
the U.N. and Antigua, prosecutors said.
They said those payments were arranged through Sheri Yan,
who had been chief executive of Global Sustainability
Foundation, and Heidi Park, who was its finance director.
Five defendants pleaded not guilty on Thursday after being
indicted by a federal grand jury. Park remains in custody, and
the deadline to indict her has not expired.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)