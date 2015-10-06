Oct 6 U.S. law enforcement authorities are
investigating an alleged bribery scheme involving payments to
officials at the United Nations to gain support for real estate
developments in Macau, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The investigation, led by the office of the U.S. attorney in
Manhattan and the FBI, centers on alleged bribery by Chinese
businesspeople, the newspaper reported.
The number of U.N. officials involved in the alleged scheme
and their identities were not known, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1OiNFlz)
Last month's arrests of Macau real-estate mogul Ng Lap Seng,
and his assistant, Jeff Yin, are connected to the alleged scheme
and additional charges are expected to be announced as early as
Tuesday against a number of other people, including current or
former UN officials, the Journal said.
U.S. authorities charged Ng, a real estate developer from
the Chinese territory Macau, and his principal assistant for
engaging in a two-year scheme to import over $4.5 million into
the United States under false pretenses.
Reuters could not immediately reach the Manhattan U.S.
Attorney's office and representatives at the UN for comment.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)