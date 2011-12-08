* Gunman found dead after shooting, news reports say
* First shooting at campus since 2007 massacre
By Matt Spetalnick and Deborah Zabarenko
Dec 8 A gunman ambushed and killed a campus
police officer and was later reported to have been found dead
on Thursday at Virginia Tech University, the site of one of the
worst shooting rampages in U.S. history.
Authorities declared the campus safe and lifted a lockdown
after a nearly four-hour manhunt, seeming to lend credence to
television news reports that a body found in a Virginia Tech
parking lot was that of the shooter.
Police at a televised news conference declined to say
whether they suspected a murder-suicide and offered no motive
for the crime, citing an ongoing investigation.
"Today tragedy again struck Virginia Tech with a wanton act
of violence where a police officer was murdered during a
routine traffic stop," Virginia Tech president Charles Steger
told reporters. "Words don't describe our feelings."
The incident evoked grim memories of April 2007 when a
mentally deranged student killed 32 people and wounded 25
before committing suicide on the school's rural campus in the
Shenandoah Valley about 250 miles (400 km) from Washington. It
was the deadliest attack by a single gunman in U.S. history.
In Thursday's incident, the gunman walked up and shot dead
a four-year veteran of the campus police force during a routine
traffic stop, police said.
The man then fled on foot toward a nearby parking lot, and
a body was later found there along with a gun, police said.
But Sergeant Bob Carpentieri of the Virginia State Police
would not confirm that the second body was that of the
unidentified gunman.
He said, however, that investigators were looking at the
possibility that the shooter was linked to an armed robbery
earlier in the day in the nearby town of Radford, Virginia.
Police, some in combat gear with assault rifles, swarmed
the campus after the shooting, while students and faculty were
ordered to hunker down inside university buildings and
dormitories.
'ACTIVE THREAT' ENDS
Several hours later, the university declared an end to an
"active threat" on campus, telling the college community to
"resume normal activities."
During the lockdown, parents of students had sought
frantically to locate their children by mobile phone and social
networking sites.
"Right now it's kind of scary and hectic around here that
this is happening again," Matthew Spencer, a Virginia Tech
freshman, told a local NBC station before the all-clear was
given.
U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Eric Cantor
of Virginia was among the first members of Congress to weigh
in. "Such violence is never easy to explain, and cuts to our
core - especially on a campus that has experienced such grief
in the past," he said.
Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell said: "I am deeply saddened
by today's news of another tragedy affecting the Virginia Tech
community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of
those impacted by these shootings."
The school, formally known as Virginia Polytechnic
Institute and State University, was criticized for its slow
response to the 2007 incident and has since put a campus-wide
alert system in place.
Final exams set to begin on Friday for the fall semester
were postponed.
Elizabeth Sullivan, a sophomore, said about 200 students
were sent to the second floor of the Squires Student Center
from the ground floor about an hour after the shooting.
Shortly after that, a SWAT team arrived to pat down each
student and check every bag in the building.
"I was pretty nervous at first. I didn't really know what
was going on," Sullivan told a local NBC television station.
She said most students had been keeping in touch with their
families through Facebook and Twitter.
The 2007 Virginia Tech massacre renewed a chorus of calls
for tougher gun control laws, particularly in the U.S.
Congress.
But these calls did not get far since Republican lawmakers
have traditionally opposed gun control and Democrats, having
been burned on the issue politically, did not push it.
Since taking office in January 2009, President Barack Obama
has shied away from stiffer gun laws despite demands for it by
members of his largely liberal base.