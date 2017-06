WASHINGTON Dec 8 A police officer was shot and killed at the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, the Collegiate Times newspaper said on Thursday.

The university's newspaper said the dead police officer was in the Cassel Coliseum near McComas Hall.

A second victim was shot, the university said in its Twitter feed.

"Stay indoors. Secure in place," the feed said.

The school described the suspect as a white male in gray sweat pants and a maroon sweat shirt.