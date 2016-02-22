NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Enriqueta
Luna was an undocumented worker when her employer, a New York
City restaurant owner, pulled down his pants and threatened her,
and she knew that reporting the crime could get her deported to
Mexico.
"At the time, what I did more than anything was cry," Luna
says of the experience, speaking though an interpreter.
With some gumption and good luck, however, Luna became one
of a select few who obtained special legal certification that
can allow undocumented victims of crimes and human trafficking
to remain in the United States while their cases are
investigated.
Now in a nationwide precedent, New York City's Commission on
Human Rights will be issuing that same certification, the first
anti-discrimination agency in a major U.S. city to do so.
Under the new system, undocumented victims of crimes such as
sexual assault or human trafficking can seek legal certification
from the Commission which they in turn can submit to the U.S.
federal government to apply for a specialized visa.
The U.S. government issues up to 15,000 visas designated for
crime and trafficking victims each year.
While the numbers of available visas for victims may be
small, considering an estimated 535,0000 undocumented immigrants
live in New York City alone, the move is intended to send a
wider message, authorities said.
"Immigrant New Yorkers should never have to fear negative
immigration consequences for reporting crimes committed against
them, especially survivors of human trafficking," said Council
Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito in a statement.
Luna, a 51-year-old widow with three adult children and
seven grandchildren, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an
interview that she is relieved other people in situations like
hers now have options for redress.
In her case, it was four years ago when the restaurant owner
yanked down his trousers and demanded to have sex with her.
The owner's wife struck her and told her she had provoked
the attack and deserved the consequences, she recalled.
"She said to me, 'You're just an immigrant beggar and no one
is going to help you,'" said Luna.
Luna found her way to state labor officials and a non-profit
legal group, Make the Road New York, helped her obtain the
victim certification that she submitted to the U.S. government.
She now works as a housekeeper, and her U.S. visa
application is pending. A federal civil complaint was filed
against the restaurant in 2013.
Before the New York City's Commission on Human Rights
decision, certifications such as Luna's needed to be obtained
through police, prosecutors or city protection agencies.
The Commission investigates and prosecutes discrimination
in the workplace, housing and public accommodations. Similar
anti-discrimination agencies in other large U.S. cities do not
provide the same visa certification, a spokesman said.
Undocumented immigrants often do not report crimes for fear
of deportation, said Maya Wiley, chief legal advisor to New York
City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"They should know that the law protects them just as it
protects everyone else," she said.
Some 11.3 million undocumented immigrants live in the United
States, according to city officials. Government statistics
suggest that as many as 17,500 foreign nationals are trafficked
into the United States each year.
The U.S. Congress created the visas in 2000 to protect
victims of trafficking and violence, encourage undocumented
immigrants to report crimes and assist law enforcement in
investigations and prosecutions.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Ros Rusell; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)