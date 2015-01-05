(Adds arrest of son)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Jan 5 The son of a hedge fund founder
was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of his
father, who was discovered shot to death in his New York
apartment over the weekend, police said.
Thomas Gilbert, 70, founder of the Wainscott Capital
Partners Fund, was found shot once in the head Sunday afternoon
in the bedroom of his Manhattan apartment, police said.
His son was taken into custody and questioned, and he was
arrested on charges of homicide and criminal possession of a
weapon on Monday, according to New York Chief of Detectives
Robert Boyce.
The son was identified as 30-year-old Thomas Gilbert Jr.
The younger Gilbert had visited his parents on Sunday, when
he asked his mother to leave the apartment so he could speak
privately with his father, Boyce said at a news conference.
When the mother returned, she found her husband shot in the
head, with a gun resting on his chest covered by his left hand,
Boyce said.
Detectives called to the apartment determined it was a
"staged crime scene," he said.
"The gun laying where it was, it didn't seem it was a
self-inflicted wound," he said.
Police apprehended the younger Gilbert at his apartment in
another part of Manhattan, Boyce said.
Police said a .40-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene
of the shooting, on Manhattan's affluent East Side. Ammunition
matching the gun as well as the manufacturer's box for a Glock
handgun was found at the son's apartment, Boyce said.
The elder Gilbert, a graduate of Princeton University and
Harvard Business School, founded Wainscott in 2011 and was the
fund's chief investment officer, according to a profile on its
website.
Gilbert also was a co-founder of Syzygy Therapeutics, a
private equity biotech asset acquisition fund that he left to
form Wainscott, the profile said.
Wainscott returned 10.48 percent in the first 11 months of
2014, lagging the S&P 500's roughly 12 percent gain and its
43.92 percent return in 2013, according to a source with access
to the fund's performance figures.
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Andre Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)