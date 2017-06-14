By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, June 14
Wey persuaded a federal judge to suppress all evidence seized in
U.S. government searches of his home and offices, in a setback
for prosecutors who charged him with fraud over Chinese "reverse
mergers."
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said "blanket suppression"
was necessary because "sweeping" January 2012 searches of Wey's
Manhattan apartment and the offices of his consulting firm, New
York Global Group, violated his Fourth Amendment constitutional
right against illegal searches and seizures.
In a 92-page decision on Tuesday night, the Manhattan judge
said prosecutors failed to show they needed broad warrants
because they had probable cause to believe Wey's entire business
was a scam.
Items seized included children's school records, divorce
records, family photos, medical records, prescription documents,
recreational schedules, resumes and X-rays, the judge said.
"This conduct reflects, at least, grossly negligent or
reckless disregard of the strictures of the Fourth Amendment,"
Nathan wrote.
A spokeswoman for Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan
declined to comment.
Wey's lawyer David Siegal said "it's hard to imagine what
other evidence won't be tainted" in the case, given how the
searches were conducted early in the probe.
"We're preparing for trial, and the government has some hard
decisions to make," he said. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 2.
In reverse mergers, Chinese companies buy U.S. "shell"
companies and assume their stock tickers.
This lets them raise money without regulatory reviews
typical for newly public companies.
Dozens of reverse mergers occurred nearly a decade ago, but
many soured amid questions about accounting and disclosures.
Wey was charged in September 2015 with eight criminal counts
including securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
Prosecutors said he secretly controlled large blocks of
shares in shell companies that went through reverse mergers,
leaving him with big stakes in Nasdaq-listed CleanTech
Innovations Inc, Deer Consumer Products Inc and SmartHeat Inc.
Wey then manipulated the companies' stock prices, and sold
shares at artificially high levels, prosecutors said.
The defendant pleaded not guilty, and according to his
firm's website "never settles false claims."
Nathan had in January refused to dismiss the indictment.
Also charged was Wey's Switzerland-based banker Seref Dogan
Erbek, who remains at large.
Wey was also in the news in June 2015, when a federal jury
ordered him to pay $18 million to a former employee in a sexual
harassment case. The award was later cut to $5.65 million. Wey
appealed, and has denied wrongdoing.
The case is U.S. v. Wey, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00611.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)