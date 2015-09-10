WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Justice Department
has issued new guidelines that emphasize prosecuting individual
executives in white-collar crime cases, and not just their
corporations, according to a memo the New York Times posted on
its website on Wednesday.
The newspaper said the rules spelled out to federal
prosecutors in the memo came in response to criticism that the
Obama administration had not vigorously pursued individuals in
the financial meltdown and housing crisis of 2008-2009 and in
various corporate scandals.
"Corporations can only commit crimes through flesh-and-blood
people," Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, the author of the
memo, told the Times. "It's only fair that the people who are
responsible for committing those crimes be held accountable. The
public needs to have confidence that there is one system of
justice and it applies equally regardless of whether that crime
occurs on a street corner or in a boardroom."
Yates was to discuss the new policy in a speech on Thursday
at the New York University Law School.
The memo said companies would not get credit for cooperating
with investigators unless they identify employees responsible
for crimes and turn over evidence against them. Civil and
criminal attorneys both should focus on individuals from the
beginning of an investigation, it added.
The memo also said cases against corporations should not be
resolved unless there is a clear plan to resolve related cases
against individuals.
Yates said companies would not be allowed to let low-level
employees take the blame in criminal cases.
"We're not going to be accepting a company's cooperation
when they just offer up the vice president in charge of going to
jail," she said.
