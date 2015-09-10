(Adds quotes from Yates' prepared speech)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Justice Department
has issued new guidelines that emphasize prosecuting individual
executives in white-collar crime cases, and not just their
corporations.
Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, author of a memo
outlining the rules for federal prosecutors, was to announce the
guidelines in a speech on Thursday at the New York University
Law School.
The memo, first obtained by the New York Times, came in
response to criticism that the Obama administration had not
vigorously pursued individuals in the financial meltdown and
housing crisis of 2008-2009 and in various corporate scandals,
the newspaper said.
"Crime is crime," Yates planned to say in her address,
according to excerpts released by the Justice Department.
"And it is our obligation at the Justice Department to
ensure that we are holding lawbreakers accountable regardless of
whether they commit their crimes on the street corner or in the
board room," she added. "In the white-collar context, that means
pursuing not just corporate entities but also the individuals
through which these corporations act."
By going after individuals, Yates said the Justice
Department wanted to "change corporate culture to appropriately
recognize the full costs of wrongdoing, rather than treating
liability as a cost of doing business."
Yates said companies would not get credit for cooperating
with investigators unless they identify all employees
responsible for crimes - regardless of executive rank or
seniority - and turn over all evidence against them. Civil and
criminal attorneys both should focus on individuals from the
beginning of an investigation, the memo said.
It also said cases against corporations should not be
resolved unless there is a clear plan to resolve related cases
against individuals.
Yates said companies would not be allowed to let low-level
employees take the blame in criminal cases.
"We're not going to be accepting a company's cooperation
when they just offer up the vice president in charge of going to
jail," she told the Times.
