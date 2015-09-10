(Adds reaction from Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie
Sanders, paragraph 14-15)
By David Ingram
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The U.S. Department of Justice
laid out on Thursday a revised policy for prosecutors to focus
on wrongdoing by corporate executives, drawing criticism it was
too late after the 2008-09 financial meltdown and housing
crisis.
The new guidelines, outlined in a memo to federal
prosecutors across the United States, were met with skepticism
from at least one consumer advocacy group and politicians
critical of President Barack Obama's administration.
The memo "amounts to a striking admission that the DOJ's
policy on Wall Street corporate crime has been completely
ineffective," Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said
in a statement.
Weissman said the real test would be whether or not
prosecutors can put the policy into action.
Deputy Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates said in a
speech at New York University School of Law that companies must
be more willing to give up their own officers or employees, not
hide people's crimes when authorities start asking questions.
"We're not going to let corporations plead ignorance. If
they don't know who is responsible, they will need to find out,"
Yates said.
The memo circulated on Wednesday said that in future
investigations a company would not receive any credit for
cooperating unless it disclosed all relevant facts about the
people involved in suspected wrongdoing or
crimes.
It may be some time, though, before there are visible
results. The changes apply to current matters only to the extent
it is practicable, according to the memo, and complex
white-collar investigations often take years to complete.
It also remained to be seen how long the shift in emphasis
would last because a new administration will take office in
January 2017. Yates became deputy attorney general in May and
along with U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch she may follow
Obama out of office at the end of his second and final term.
The written changes codify some practices that Justice
Department officials have been pushing already, especially after
criticism by lawmakers and the general public that the
government has not investigated individual executives vigorously
enough about their conduct in the lead up to the global
financial crisis.
One critic, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, has requested a
briefing on the memo, a Senate aide said. Warren, a Democrat
from Massachusetts, has called for more prosecutions of Wall
Street bankers.
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is seeking the
Democratic Party nomination for president, said the government
made a mistake by not "prosecuting the people responsible" for
the economic crash.
"It is not acceptable that many young people have criminal
records for smoking marijuana, while the CEOs of banks whose
illegal behavior helped destroy our economy do not," Sanders
said in a statement.
Corporations put a high value on getting credit for
cooperating with prosecutors because that can mean lower fines
or less serious charges against the business itself.
Cooperation with authorities is "all or nothing," Yates
said. "No more picking and choosing what gets disclosed. No more
partial credit for cooperation that doesn't include information
about individuals."
Typically, cooperation takes the form of an elaborate
internal probe. A company suspected of wrongdoing will hire a
large law firm, whose lawyers review documents, conduct
interviews and deliver their findings to internal counsel. The
company then sends potential evidence of wrongdoing to the
Justice Department.
Yates' memo also said that corporate investigations would
focus from the beginning on individuals, rather than focus
solely on wrongdoing by the company.
In practice, the changes may mean that corporate officers
and employees retain their own lawyers at an earlier stage of an
investigation once the Justice Department has expressed interest
in a subject, law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton said in
a note to clients.
"Early consideration should be given to potential conflicts
of interest between companies and their employees," the law firm
said.
One critic of the administration, U.S. Representative Jeb
Hensarling, a Texas Republican and chairman of the House
Financial Services Committee, was scornful about Yates' memo.
"If someone breaks the law, they should be held accountable.
Seems like lawyers at the Obama Justice Department would've
learned that in law school, so I'm astounded it takes a memo to
make that the administration's official policy," Hensarling said
in a statement.
