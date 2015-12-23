(Updates with comment from defense lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 22 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
rejected the appeal of a prominent wine dealer who was sentenced
to 10 years in prison for selling millions of dollars of rare
and expensive counterfeit wine.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the
2013 conviction and subsequent sentence of Rudy Kurniawan, 39,
an Indonesian-born wine dealer who federal prosecutors called a
"kingpin of counterfeit."
On appeal, Kurniawan argued among other things that evidence
secured from a warrantless search of his home following his
arrest in 2012 should have been suppressed and that his 10-year
prison sentence was unreasonable.
A three-judge panel called Kurniawan's arguments
"meritless."
Jerome Mooney, Kurniawan's lawyer, said in an email he was
"disappointed" with the ruling and would discuss it with his
client before taking further actions.
Prosecutors said that from 2004 to 2012, Kurniawan engaged
in a systematic scheme to defraud collectors and others by
selling counterfeit bottles of rare and expensive wine.
Kurniawan produced hundreds of counterfeit bottles through a
fake wine factory out of his home in California, using empty
rare bottles, printing fake labels and spending thousands of
dollars on traditional French wax, prosecutors said.
A Manhattan federal jury found Kurniawan guilty of one count
of mail fraud related to counterfeiting wine and one count of
wire fraud for defrauding a loan company on a $3 million loan.
At sentencing in August 2014, a federal judge said
Kurniawan's victims lost close to $30 million. Among the victims
was the billionaire industrialist William Koch, who testified at
the trial.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alistair
Bell and Sandra Maler)