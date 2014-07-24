By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 An Indonesian man once
considered one of the world's top wine collectors was ordered
Thursday to forfeit $20 million for selling millions of dollars
of counterfeit bottles of wine to unsuspecting buyers.
Rudy Kurniawan, whose fall from grace made international
headlines, was ordered to forfeit the sum by U.S. District Judge
Richard Berman. The order came at a hearing that was originally
scheduled for his sentencing, which was delayed until Aug. 4.
The delay followed arguments over how much in losses
Kurniawan's crimes had caused, a key factor in determining his
sentence. The judge said he wanted more information.
Kurniawan, 37, was found guilty in December of one count of
mail fraud for counterfeiting wine and one count of wire fraud
for defrauding a financing company out of a $3 million loan.
Meanwhile, Kurniawan has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit
filed by billionaire oenophile William Koch, who in 2009 sued
him in California state court as part of a long-running legal
crusade against fake vintage wine.
The deal was disclosed in court by Kurniawan's lawyer,
Jerome Mooney. Brad Goldstein, a spokesman for Koch, confirmed
the deal, which he said was for $3 million in damages.
Mooney in an email said what Kurniawan ultimately pays Koch
will be determined by the probation department. Goldstein also
said Kurniawan had agreed to "provide full cooperation to help
reform the industry."
Koch, the founder of Oxbow Group, testified as a government
witness against Kurniawan. He is the brother of conservative
political activists, Charles and David Koch. Forbes estimates
his net worth at $3.9 billion.
Prosecutors accused Kurniawan of operating a counterfeit
wine factory out of his California home, buying empty rare
bottles, printing forged labels and spending thousands on French
wax to produce hundreds of fakes.
Mooney argued at trial he had acquired the fake bottles
unknowingly and had been made a scapegoat for a pervasive
counterfeit problem in the fine wine industry.
Ahead of the sentencing, Koch was expected to seek $2.1
million in restitution.
Earlier this month, the billionaire reached a confidential
settlement in a separate lawsuit filed in 2008 in New York state
court against Acker, Merrall & Condit Co, a wine dealer and
auction house that sold him Kurniawan's bottles.
"As I testified during Kurniawan's criminal trial, I, like
many others, was conned and cheated by Mr. Kurniawan," Koch
wrote in a letter to Berman in May.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax in New York, editing
by G Crosse)