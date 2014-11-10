The 300-year-old Stradivarius violin that was taken from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's concertmaster in an armed robbery is on display for the media after it was recently recovered, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Hauck/Files

MILWAUKEE A Milwaukee man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday for stealing a 300-year-old Stradivarius violin from a concert musician after a performance, court records showed.

Salah Jones, 42, was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in October to felony robbery in Milwaukee County Circuit Court to stealing the violin, valued at about $5 million.

Jones was accused of using a stun gun to incapacitate concert musician Frank Almond as he left a concert in a Milwaukee suburb on Jan. 27 and taking the violin, made in 1715, according to prosecutors. Authorities recovered the instrument undamaged, inside a suitcase in the attic of a Milwaukee home nine days after the theft.

The so-called Lipinski Stradivarius had been on loan indefinitely to Almond from a private owner. It is one of roughly 600 violins, violas and cellos still in existence that were built by the famed Italian artisan Antonio Stradivari.

Jones told a witness that stealing a Stradivarius violin "was his dream theft" because of its potential value, the criminal complaint said.

The man accused of supplying Jones with the stun gun, Universal Knowledge Allah, 37, was sentenced in July to 3-1/2 years in prison and 3-1/2 years in extended supervision for being a party to the crime.

