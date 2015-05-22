WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Friday authorized American businesses and individuals to
facilitate personal communications over the Internet like social
media, instant messaging and photo sharing in Crimea, annexed by
Russia from Ukraine last year.
The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced
it had issued a general license allowing for the exportation of
such services and software to people in Crimea.
A department spokesperson, who asked not to be named, said,
"The general license allows personal Internet-based
communications - such as social networking, instant messaging,
and emails - and certain software necessary to enable it,
between the United States and U.S. persons and Crimea."
Facebook, Twitter, WordPress and numerous other online
platforms were covered by the action.
"The key stipulation here is that the services must be
widely accessible, and available at no cost," the spokesperson
said.
Ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated since
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in March 2014 and
backed pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. Moscow
accuses Washington of orchestrating last year's overthrow of a
Ukrainian president who was supported by Russia.
