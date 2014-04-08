By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK, April 8
NEW YORK, April 8 The New York bakery that
invented the Cronut, the wildly popular hybrid pastry, reopened
its doors on Tuesday, three days after the health department
closed it because of a "severe mouse infestation."
About 50 customers lined up at Dominique Ansel Bakery in
Lower Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday to buy the
croissant-doughnut mix creations, undeterred by an earlier
online video of a mouse scurrying through the shop.
It was the video that prompted city health officials to
close the bakery on Friday because of "a severe mouse
infestation," said a spokesperson for the New York City
Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in an email.
The shop passed inspection on Monday, and customers didn't
seem too worried about the pests.
"It's New York," said Marcin Gorski, 22, waiting in line in
the morning before the shop opened. "A little mouse isn't going
to stop me."
He said he sometimes sneaked out of work to buy one of the
cream-filled round Cronuts with flaky layers and a glaze
topping.
The Cronut was launched in May 2013 and quickly became "the
most virally talked about dessert item in history," according to
the bakery's website. Line-sitters were charging people too busy
to wait up to $50 for the $5 pastry, the New York Post reported
at the time.
French chef Ansel, the bakery's owner, addressed the morning
crowd, saying that while the closure was a setback, the shop
would recover like Rocky Balboa, the legendary film boxer.
"The theme is Rocky," Ansel said. "It's about you take a
hit, you go down, but you come back up stronger. And we keep
moving forward."
Although other bakeries around the city have produced their
own versions of the Cronut, dozens of faithful customers still
waited in line on Tuesday for a taste of the authentic pastry.
A Florida couple, Phillip and Sierra Olivares, said they had
placed an order two weeks earlier and were picking up the treat
on the last stop of their New York vacation before heading to
the airport to go back to Orlando.
"Oh my gosh, it's so good," said Sierra Olivares after
taking a bite. "I'm so glad we did this."
(Reporting By Curtis Skinner; editing by Gunna Dickson)