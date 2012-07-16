* Expanding drought slashing corn, soy conditions
* Drought expanding into Northwest
* Corn ratings fall more than expected, most in nearly 10
years
* Weather indicates more deterioration for corn and soy this
week
* More surges for corn and soybean prices likely
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, July 16 The U.S. corn crop last week
took another heavy blow from the worst drought in 24 years, with
conditions tumbling the most in 9 years for a second straight
week in the world's top exporter of the grain, U.S. government
data showed on Monday.
There were also signs that the drought centered in the
Midwest was expanding north and west, putting more crops at risk
including states like Nebraska where large tracts of cropland
are irrigated by groundwater and rivers.
The amount of the corn crop rated by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture to be in the good-to-excellent category fell 9
percentage points to 31 percent, well exceeding the 5-point drop
expected by traders polled by Reuters on Monday morning.
The drought also pummeled the soybean crop, which was rated
34 percent good-to-excellent, down 6 percentage points from the
previous week and one point below estimates for 35 percent.
After one of the mildest winters on record sparked a record
pace in planting and promised a bumper harvest, a sudden turn to
dry weather in the Midwest has decimated the crops.
New-crop December corn has soared 54 percent since
mid-June, reaching a contract high of $7.78 on Monday.
The surge in prices would cut into margins for meat
companies like Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods
and ethanol producers while raising the prospects for higher
beef and pork prices in the United States next year as ranchers
cull their herds because of high feed costs.
"The drought continues to take a significant bite out of
yield potential," said Dan Basse, president and analyst for
AgResource Co. "I suspect we're getting very close to something
in the 132 to 133 yield range and it's still falling."
The USDA cut its corn yield estimate by an unprecedented 20
bushels in a report last week to 146 bushels per acre, igniting
concerns that this year's crop could mirror production in 1988
when a similar drought decimated the crops.
YIELDS DECLINING; CROP ABANDONMENT LIKELY
"As the crop gets worse, there's an historical precedent for
increased abandonment. If you talk to farmers, they'd tell you
that there's a fair amount of fields being zeroed out by crop
adjusters," Basse said, referring to farmers forgoing their
crops to collect crop insurance.
The top two corn producing states in the country, Iowa and
Illinois, showed huge declines in crop prospects.
Corn in Iowa fell from 46 percent good-to-excellent last
week to only 36 percent this week. In Illinois, the crop plunged
to 11 percent from 19 percent good-to-excellent.
The crop in Missouri, the worst hit by the drought, fell to
7 percent from 12 while Kentucky's crop improved slightly to 6
percent from 5.
At the beginning of the crop season the USDA rated 77
percent of the corn crop and 56 percent of the soybean crop in
the good-to-excellent category.
The 2012 drought is considered the worst since 1988, a year
that saw sharp reductions in corn and soybean production as the
dry conditions intensified.
For the comparable week in 1988, 18 percent of the corn crop
and 20 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent,
according to USDA/NASS data. Crop conditions were rated lower at
the beginning of 1988 than this year.
Extreme dryness and heat hurt crops at first in the eastern
and southern Midwest, but now the drought is expanding into
western and northwestern states such as Iowa, Nebraska,
Minnesota and the Dakotas, all major producers of corn and
soybeans.
"Crops in the east already have deteriorated rapidly and now
heat and dryness is stressing crops in the west and northwest,"
said Roy Huckabay, analyst for The Linn Group.
The latest weather forecasts call for the drought afflicting
the U.S. Midwest to worsen, taking a bigger toll on the
country's corn and soybean crops, meteorologists said on Monday.