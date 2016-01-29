* Winter wheat acreage at multiyear lows in Plains
* Projected wheat prices fall below break-even
* Some acres may go to spring crops, but choices are limited
* Cattle pasture seen as best use for some wheat fields
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Jan 29 Faced with unappealing prices
for most major crops, farmers in the southern U.S. Plains are
struggling with what to plant this year.
The region, stretching from Texas to Nebraska, is
traditionally one of the world's leading producers of wheat and
cattle.
Many growers already cut back on winter wheat acres, which
were seeded last autumn for harvest this summer. The biggest
declines were in the Plains. The U.S. Agriculture Department
said farmers in Oklahoma planted fewer than 5 million acres of
wheat for the first time since 1964.
"A lot of guys, myself included, cannot figure out, if they
do have some fallow acres, how they are going to make this
work," said Clint Wilcox, a farmer and crop insurance agent in
Fairview, Oklahoma.
Nebraska farmers planted the fewest winter wheat acres on
record, and plantings in top producers Kansas and Texas fell by
700,000 acres each.
What happens to that land is still up in the air, more so
than usual.
"I don't believe I've ever seen a year that farmers are as
indecisive on acres as they are right now," said Wayne
Cleveland, executive director of the Texas Sorghum Producers, a
trade group.
SORGHUM, ANYONE?
The USDA's Jan. 12 winter wheat plantings figure of 36.6
million acres shocked analysts who expected a number closer to
39 million.
Low prices encouraged some farmers to scale back on wheat
and instead hold out for a spring-planted crop. Cash prices for
wheat are currently below $4 a bushel in parts of Oklahoma,
while farmers need about $5 to cover costs.
"I can see where producers might be less than excited about
putting something in the ground that's well below a break-even
price right now," said Mark Hodges of Plains Grains, a wheat
industry group.
Choices for spring crops in the Southern Plains could
include soybeans, corn, sorghum, canola or cotton, but projected
returns are not much better.
"None of the crop alternatives are exceptionally good. So a
few of those acres may sit fallow," said Tim Lust, chief
executive officer of the National Sorghum Producers.
Wilcox predicted growers will not finalize decisions until
planting in the Plains begins in March. Some may hold out until
April or May to gauge whether they have enough soil moisture to
plant sorghum.
"If the price is attractive and they have a full profile of
soil moisture, there will probably be a lot of grain sorghum
growing. But that would have to be assessed at that time,"
Hodges said.
NOT THE FINAL WORD
To be sure, not all of the drop in winter wheat plantings
was due to low prices. Rains last autumn helped break a
long-term drought in the Southern Plains but also stalled wheat
planting progress. An expansion in sorghum acreage in the Plains
in 2015 played a role, as some sorghum acres were harvested too
late to allow for wheat planting.
The USDA's January figures will not be the final word. The
government will release updated acreage estimates on March 31,
along with planting projections for all major crops.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma's winter wheat crop is off to its best
start in years, aided by ample moisture. The USDA rated 77
percent of the state's wheat as good to excellent at the end of
December.
Consequently, said Mike Schulte of the Oklahoma Wheat
Commission, farmers are poised to harvest a larger percentage of
their planted acres than in recent years, when drought forced
them to abandon some fields.
"Even if planted acres are down," Schulte said, "based on
way things look in field today, it may not be that big a loss of
acres harvested."
However, the Plains is also cattle country, and some expect
to see a higher-than-normal percentage of wheat used purely as
grazing pasture for cattle. Said Wilcox: "They are selling
pounds of beef instead of bushels of wheat."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)