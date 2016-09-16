CHICAGO, Sept 16 U.S. grain dealers will need to boost their cash market bids to buy corn and soybeans this fall as growers try to hold as much of their projected record harvests on farms as possible.

Analysts and grain dealers said basis bids need to rise to entice farmers to sell as a futures market slump has growers facing losses on new sales. Soybean bids have risen each October during the past three years, while cash market strength in corn has been spotty during the recent bumper harvests.

Commercial needs, though short of the massive production expectations, are huge. The U.S. government has forecast record usage of both corn and soybeans in the 2016/17 marketing year.

Farmers required to fulfill immediate cash flow needs will likely move their soybeans first as strong export demand has limited the drop in oilseed prices.

"If you are a farmer and for a truckload of beans you get $8,000 and (for) a truckload of corn you get $2,400, what are you going to sell first?" said Glenn Hollander, a Chicago-based grain merchandiser for Hollander & Feuerhaken.

Corn futures plunged 22.1 percent during the summer, compared to a 12.6 percent drop in soybeans. To spark any selling interest in corn, the basis needs to lead the way.

"If the farmer holds onto his corn for dear life, the domestic processor and the ethanol people are going to have to bid up for corn," Hollander added.

During the past three years, soybean basis bids have risen by an average of 4.7 cents during October, according to a sampling of elevators and processors around the U.S. Midwest.

The average corn basis, which also includes bids from ethanol plants, rose by 14.6 cents in October 2015, with the biggest gains coming at river elevators.

But the glut of corn outstripped demand at commercial operators in previous years, with the average corn bid falling by 1.9 cents in October 2014 and by 4.0 cents in October 2013.

This year, any basis gains are likely to be temporary as big sowings of both crops are expected in South America, which could lead to further increases in the already mammoth supplies in 2017.

"I think you will see some regional recovery in basis," said Bob Utterback, president of Utterback Marketing in Indiana. "But the real question will be how the basis will be in February, March time frame." (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)