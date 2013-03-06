CHICAGO, March 6 Crop forecaster Lanworth has
raised its forecast for U.S. wheat production by 6 percent due
to increased precipitation in the southern and central U.S.
Plains.
Lanworth said in a report it expects the 2013/14 U.S. wheat
harvest to be 2.026 billion bushels, up from its outlook for
1.910 billion bushels issued two weeks ago.
U.S. corn and soybean production forecasts for the 2013/14
crop year were left unchanged at 13.7 billion bushels and 3.465
billion bushels, respectively.
The forecaster also lowered its estimates of soy production
in Brazil and Argentina due to declines in crop vegetation
density in those countries.
For Brazil, Lanworth said it expects soybean production of
80.8 million tonnes, down from its earlier forecast of 81.0
million. Lanworth also trimmed its Argentine soy production
forecast, to 49.4 million tonnes from 49.6 million.
It raised its estimate of Brazil corn production to 76.9
million tonnes from 75.8 million tonnes but trimmed its
Argentine corn production estimate to 24.9 million tonnes from
25.0 million.
Lanworth reduced its Russian wheat production forecast to
49.8 million tonnes from 49.9 million and boosted its outlook
for Ukraine's wheat harvest to 23.3 million tonnes from 23.0
million.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research
and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates
are the midpoints of confidence ranges and are best understood
in the context of Lanworth's full report.
The report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities
subscribers at: