* U.S. corn ending stocks 4 pct smaller than trade forecast
* U.S. soy end stocks marginally under trade expectations
* Big jump in world wheat stocks after large Canada harvest
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 Lower prices created
resurgent demand for U.S. corn at home and abroad, including in
the ethanol market, the U.S. government forecast on Tuesday,
resulting in smaller, but still ample, stocks at the end of this
marketing year.
U.S. soybean stocks for 2013/14 were forecast down sharply
from a month ago, but projected wheat stocks in the United
States and globally were higher, largely reflecting a record
crop in Canada, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Chicago wheat futures fell about 1.5 percent to
contract lows on the report, with corn down about 0.4
percent and soybeans nearly flat.
"There was nothing bullish in the report to lift the
market," said Bob Utterback of Utterback Marketing, New
Richmond, Indiana.
Global wheat supplies are up 32 million tonnes on the year
and just 9 million tonnes short of a record high. USDA followed
suit after Statistics Canada raised its latest crop forecast.
Projected Australian wheat production also rose.
"We don't live in a vacuum," said Roy Huckabay, analyst with
The Linn Group. "The story here is that the rest of the world
has a lot of grain even if the U.S. doesn't. What jumps out is
that USDA took imports up in wheat, soybeans and corn."
USDA pegged world wheat ending stocks at 182.8 million
tonnes, a two-year high that is up 4 million tonnes from
November and 2 percent larger than traders expected. U.S. wheat
carryout was also raised, based in expectations for bigger
imports from Canada, and projected farm prices trimmed.
"Canada has got a lot of wheat, Australia has got a lot of
wheat. That really does contain the upside," said Sterling
Smith, futures specialist at Citigroup.
ROBUST U.S. CORN DEMAND
The Agriculture Department said the record-large U.S. corn
supply in 2013/14 would dwindle to 1.792 billion bushels at the
end of the marketing year, 4 percent less than traders had
expected.
Still, it would be the largest stockpile in eight years and
a resounding recovery from three years of disappointing harvests
and razor-thin supplies. Compared to last season, corn use would
be up nearly 2 billion bushels or 17 percent.
"I think the short-term destiny of the corn really is in the
hands of the wheat," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity
Analytics.
Corn exports are projected to double from the previous
marketing year and corn used for the ethanol industry would rise
by 6 percent, said USDA, citing "the strong pace of weekly
ethanol production since mid-October."
The Environmental Protection Agency will decide in coming
weeks whether to relax the federal mandate to mix biofuels into
the gasoline supply. Its preliminary proposal is to lower the
mandate below levels suggested by the 2007 law.
"I'm a little surprised by the ethanol number on corn - they
raised ethanol by 50 million bushels even though we have
considerations for a lower RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard)," said
Rich Nelson, analyst at Allendale Inc.
With record crops in Canada and the United States, corn
exports will rise worldwide and 2013/14 end stocks will be 1.9
million tonnes lower than forecast a month ago and 0.8 million
tonnes less than traders expected.
U.S. soybean stockpiles will shrink to 150 million bushels at
the end of this marketing year, down 20 million from the
November estimate, due to larger crush and exports.
That would represent a two-and-a-half-week supply,
underlining the need for another big crop next year. USDA raised
its 2013/14 average farm price for soybeans to $12.50 per bushel
from $12.15 last month.
"The question on my mind now is what the production numbers
will do next month," Scott Davis, president of Bullpen Trading
in Rochester, Minnesota, said of the big January USDA crop
report.
"It is generally thought in the trade that the Chinese
buying binge is about to end. But if it continues over the next
few weeks, we'll have to reexamine that concern over soybeans
supply," Davis said.
