ROCHESTER, Minn. Aug 26 Bumper corn and soybean
crops are expected in the United States this fall but the
harvests will likely fall short of records projected by the U.S.
government, according to estimates released on Friday from farm
advisory service Pro Farmer at the end of its annual Midwest
crop tour.
Pro Farmer predicted that average corn yields will be 170.2
bushels per acre, or enough to produce a record 14.728
billion-bushel crop, at the end of a four-day tour of seven
major production states in the Midwest.
But the figures were short of the U.S. Agriculture
Department's latest forecast of 15.153 billion bushels on a
yield of 175.1 bushels per acre.
Pro Farmer projected soybean production at a record 4.093
billion bushels, based on an average yield of 49.3 bushels per
acre, above USDA's August outlook for a 4.060-billion-bushel
harvest with an average yield of 48.9 bushels per acre.
"With a normal finish to the growing season, the soybean
crop stands to benefit more from weather than corn," Pro Farmer
said in a statement, citing recent rains in the Corn Belt.
"Much of the corn crop is too advanced in maturity to
benefit much if late-season weather is favorable."
The annual tour's results are widely viewed as a landmark
assessment of the U.S. corn crop as it makes field-level
observations across states that account for roughly 70 percent
of national production. The tour sampled fields in South Dakota,
Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Yield projections that fell below USDA expectations in Iowa,
Nebraska and Minnesota will likely keep the crops from hitting
new records, said Brent Judisch, a farmer from Iowa who was on
the tour.
"When three of your big five (production states) are off a
little bit, that is going to add up eventually to a smaller
crop," Judisch said.
Forecasts for record-large crops have already dragged
soybean prices to multi-month lows this summer, while corn has
hit seven-year lows. The big yields could depress prices
further, potentially triggering claims on crop insurance
policies that protect farmers against a drop in revenue.
"Certainly it will be tough on the farmer, because they will
have razor-thin margins," said Mike Day, business head of Rural
Community Insurance Services.
Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures
shed nearly 4 percent this week on tour reports of
stronger-than-anticipated crop prospects. December corn futures
dropped more than 5 percent in the week.
