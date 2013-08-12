* Corn crop still a record, soybeans third-largest ever
* Dry weather in western Corn Belt holds down yields
* U.S. 2013/14 corn, soy end stocks not as big as expected
* Soybean futures up 3 percent for the day, corn up 2
percent
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 U.S. farmers will reap the
biggest corn crop and the third-largest soybean crop ever this
fall, government forecasters said on Monday, but the harvests
will be smaller than traders expected because of lower yields
and ending stocks are projected to be below traders' estimates.
Chicago corn and soybean futures, which have been beaten
down recently by an outlook for massive crops and climbing
inventories, rose sharply on the report.
New-crop soybean futures closed up more than 3 percent and
new-crop corn was up more than 2 percent. Most traders had
expected the Agriculture Department to raise its crop forecasts,
not cut them.
"The production number and the carryout projections for
soybeans are very bullish relative to expectations," said Joe
Vaclavik, an analyst at Standard Grain.
Until now, USDA's forecasts assumed normal weather and
yields. The August estimate is based on surveys of 24,000
farmers and spot checks of fields. They suggest yields will be
well below "trend line" levels.
"A steady drying trend" struck the western Corn Belt in
early July, and rainfall is still needed in some central and
western Corn Belt states, USDA said.
By early August most of Iowa, the No. 1 corn and soybean
state, was termed abnormally dry and much of Nebraska, No. 4 in
both crops, was in moderate to severe drought, according to an
interagency weekly drought monitor.
With harvest a few weeks away, USDA forecast a corn crop of
13.763 billion bushels, a 28 percent increase from drought-hit
2012, but 2 percent smaller than traders expected.
Soybeans would total 3.255 billion bushels, up 8 percent
from last year, but more than 2 percent below trade
expectations. USDA, in its first field-based survey of the crop,
put the average yield at 42.6 bushels per acre, against 44.5 bpa
projected in July.
"That's a severe cut," said Karl Setzer of MaxYield
Cooperative. "You have new-crop stocks back down to 221 million
bushels now and that's a pretty bullish number."
Weather over the next few weeks will be critical to
realizing yield potential for soybeans and corn.
"The soybean crop could get smaller if we are dry the next
10 days. The trend now is a lower yield... but they are also
suggesting that the prices in the global market are starting to
ration demand," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics.
Corn and soybean crops are also maturing slightly later than
usual due to a cold and rainy spring that delayed planting, and
will be particularly vulnerable if a killing frost ends the
growing season early. For now, though, weather forecasters
expect a warm September to finish the growing season.
"The report was bullish. The biggest number that stands out
is the soybeans - the margin of error has shrunk. The same thing
on the corn, but it's still a burdensome supply," said Don
Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
U.S. stockpiles are forecast to fall to a 17-year low for
corn and a nine-year low for soybeans when the current marketing
year ends on Aug. 31. Ending stocks for the 2013/14 marketing
year were forecast by USDA at 1.837 billion bushels of corn,
largest since 2006, and soybeans at 220 million bushels, also
the largest since 2006.
However, analysts had expected corn stocks of 1.971 billion
bushels and soybeans of 263 million bushels.
The bumper crops will end three years of declining
production and ever-tighter stocks, meaning lower commodity
prices are likely through next summer.
USDA estimated this year's corn crop will sell for an
average of $4.80 a bushel at the farm gate, down $2 a bushel
from the record set by the 2012 crop. Soybeans would sell for
$11.35 a bushel, down $3 from the record season-average price
for the 2012 crop.
The corn and soybean crop forecasts have a margin of error
of roughly 11 percent. The forecasts for ending stocks, looking
13 months into the future, have a margin of more than 60
percent.
USDA resurveyed soybeans planted in 14 states after the late
planting campaign and lowered the area marginally, mostly in
Kansas, North Carolina and North Dakota. Harvest acreage in key
states such as Iowa and Illinois was unchanged from USDA's June
report.
USDA estimated a medium-sized U.S. wheat crop of 2.114
billion bushels, up slightly from its July estimate and very
similar to the 2.112 billion bushels expected by traders.
World wheat production was forecast at 705.4 million tonnes,
a record high, USDA said. It raised its estimate of the crop in
Kazakhstan by 2.5 million tonnes, citing "abundant spring and
summer rainfall" that boosted the yield outlook in Kazakhstan
and adjoining spring wheat areas of Russia. USDA also raised
Ukraine's wheat forecast by 2 million tonnes "based on the
latest harvest results."
Brazil was forecast to boost its corn exports over the next
few months, USDA said. It boosted its forecast of 2013/14
exports by 2.5 million tonnes, to 24.5 million.
