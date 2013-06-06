* Crop planting pace slowest since 1996
* Rains slowing plantings but eliminating drought
CHICAGO, June 6 Slow progress in seeding the
final acreage of U.S. corn and soybeans is expected over the
next week to 10 days due to more rainfall, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Thursday.
"There is some drier weather in the western Midwest through
Friday but another rain system is expected Saturday into Monday
so they won't get a lot of planting done over the weekend," said
Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.
Excessive rains in the U.S. crop belt, while eliminating the
effects of the worst drought in over 50 years last season, has
been keeping farmers out of their fields. {ID:nL1N0EF1US] The
slow planting progress has led to concerns about lost acreage of
each crop and potential declines in yields.
As of the beginning of this week, the corn crop was 91
percent planted and soybeans were 57 percent planted, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Planting progress was the slowest for both crops
at this point in the year since 1996, USDA said.
Keeney said weather would turn a little drier next week in
the U.S. Midswest which will allow some late plantings, and the
combination of abundant spring rainfall and warmer temperatues
will boost growth of crops that have been planted.
Also, "there is more rain late this week for the southern
Plains so they're improving moisture levels there," he said.
Warmer weather next week in the U.S. Plains also will boost
growth and development of the 2013 hard red winter wheat crop,
Keeney said.
