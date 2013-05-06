* Northern Midwest to see corn planting this week

* Still too wet in the west and south

* Bulk of Corn Belt seen drier early next week

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, May 6 Rainfall in the western and southern Midwest this week will slow corn plantings there while drier weather in the north should help boost seedings that have fallen well behind average planting pace, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday.

"Southern areas will have a hard time planting but it will be fairly dry in the north," said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.

Tapley said drier weather beginning this weekend should help boost plantings. "The biggest news is the six- to 10-day is trending much drier, not much rain at all," he said.

Drier weather from Saturday through at least Wednesday should give farmers an opportunity to rapidly seed their 2013 corn crop, he said.

Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Monday also said the bulk of the Corn Belt would have drier weather for a 5 or 6 day window from Saturday into next week, which would give farmers a good window of opportunity to plant corn.

Excessive wet weather in the U.S. Midwest has kept farmers out of fields, leading to the slowest corn planting pace ever, government data released last Monday showed.

A new weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop progress report will be released later today.

The weather also took a toll on the developing winter wheat crop, which deteriorated to its worst condition for this time of year in 17 years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn planting as of April 28 was 5 percent complete, just 1 percentage point ahead of where farmers were a week ago. The pace was the slowest since 1984, when farmers also had completed just 5 percent of their corn planting.

The USDA's weekly crop progress report showed the 5 percent corn planting completion pace as of Sunday was a huge drop from 49 percent a year earlier and down sharply from the 31 percent five-year average seeding pace.

Analysts had predicted corn planting to be 9 percent finished, according to the average of 13 estimates in a Reuters poll that ranged from 7 percent to 11 percent.

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures were sharply lower on Monday, pressured by prospects for a big boost in corn plantings soon and associated improved crop production potential. (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)