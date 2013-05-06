* Northern Midwest to see corn planting this week
* Still too wet in the west and south
* Bulk of Corn Belt seen drier early next week
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, May 6 Rainfall in the western and
southern Midwest this week will slow corn plantings there while
drier weather in the north should help boost seedings that have
fallen well behind average planting pace, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Monday.
"Southern areas will have a hard time planting but it will
be fairly dry in the north," said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for
MDA Weather Services.
Tapley said drier weather beginning this weekend should help
boost plantings. "The biggest news is the six- to 10-day is
trending much drier, not much rain at all," he said.
Drier weather from Saturday through at least Wednesday
should give farmers an opportunity to rapidly seed their 2013
corn crop, he said.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Monday also said the bulk
of the Corn Belt would have drier weather for a 5 or 6 day
window from Saturday into next week, which would give farmers a
good window of opportunity to plant corn.
Excessive wet weather in the U.S. Midwest has kept farmers
out of fields, leading to the slowest corn planting pace ever,
government data released last Monday showed.
A new weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop
progress report will be released later today.
The weather also took a toll on the developing winter wheat
crop, which deteriorated to its worst condition for this time of
year in 17 years.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn planting as of
April 28 was 5 percent complete, just 1 percentage point ahead
of where farmers were a week ago. The pace was the slowest since
1984, when farmers also had completed just 5 percent of their
corn planting.
The USDA's weekly crop progress report showed the 5 percent
corn planting completion pace as of Sunday was a huge drop from
49 percent a year earlier and down sharply from the 31 percent
five-year average seeding pace.
Analysts had predicted corn planting to be 9 percent
finished, according to the average of 13 estimates in a Reuters
poll that ranged from 7 percent to 11 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures were sharply lower
on Monday, pressured by prospects for a big boost in corn
plantings soon and associated improved crop production
potential.
(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)