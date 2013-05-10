* Five days of planting weather, then more rain
* Corn seeding pace near three-decade low
* Wet weather has been slowing corn plantings
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, May 10 Drier weather by the weekend
into early next week will boost U.S. corn plantings that have
fallen to the slowest pace in nearly three decades, an
agricultural meteorologist said on Friday.
"There is good news and bad news. The good news is it will
be drier for a few days and the bad news is there will be more
showers later next week," said John Dee, meteorologist for
Global Weather Monitoring.
Dee said rainfall would end on Friday in the Midwest crop
belt, drier weather is expected Saturday through Wednesday, then
light showers of 0.50 inch or less with widespread coverage is
expected later next week.
"A little heavier rain is likely by next weekend of 0.30
inch to 0.80 inch or more," he said. "So planting weather has
improved, but it's not ideal."
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) said Friday there would be
five drier days in the U.S. Corn Belt early next week that would
permit farmers to plant corn or soybeans.
But "a significant storm is then likely to stall fieldwork
across most of the Midwest once again next weekend," said CWG
meteorologist Joel Widenor.
Widenor said a cold snap was likely Sunday and Monday near
the Great Lakes, but very little damage to crops is expected.
"Warmer temperatures will quickly return, with highs in the
70s (degrees Fahrenheit) (21 C) to mid-80s F (26 C) across the
corn belt," he said.
Stalled by rain and late-season snow in the last week, U.S.
farmers had planted just 12 percent of their intended corn acres
as of Sunday, the slowest pace since 1984, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture said in a weekly report on Monday.
Soybean planting was 2 percent complete by Sunday, tied with
1983 and 1993 for the second-slowest place by early May,
following the 1984 record of 1 percent.
The five-year average for planting progress at this time of
year is 47 percent for corn and 12 percent for soybeans.
Producers working fields in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt
were interrupted by storms at mid-week.
Seeding progress fell short of trade expectations, including
a Reuters poll of 14 analysts ahead of USDA's report that pegged
corn planting at 15 percent complete.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)