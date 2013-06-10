* No signs of harsh weather this summer
* Crops seen producing normal to above normal yields
* Corn and soybean planting pace remains slow
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, June 10 Forecasts for the summer months
indicate the potential for normal to above normal yields for
corn and soybeans in the United States, the world's top food
exporter, despite the late start for each crop, a senior
agriculture meteorologist said on Monday
Joe Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group (CWG)
told the Reuters Global Ag Forum that although the cool, wet
spring delayed plantings, crops should quickly catch up during
June. And there are no indications of harsh weather for the
balance of the summer that would harm crops, he said.
"At this point, we are pretty optimistic for the season. Not
perfect but overall trending even better than initially
anticipated for the U.S.," Widenor said.
The latest planting pace in the United States since the
mid-1990s has some forecasting 2.0 million or more fewer corn
acres (0.8 million hectares) than had been expected early in the
spring and 1.0 million or more increased soybean acres.
"Corn acres could end up down as much as 3 million acres but
that would probably be worst-case given the bit of a break over
the weekend in some of those spots. For yields, we are thinking
at or above trend at this point for both corn, soybeans,"
Widenor said.
The acreage shift, though trimming total corn production
potential, should not keep the U.S. from producing a record or
near record large corn crop if current weather forecasts are
accurate. USDA had forecast in March U.S. corn acreage at 97.3
million - the most since the 1930s. And soybean acreage at 77.1
million, nearly identical to soy sowings last year.
"We only show notable stress potential through August for
the Plains, in Nebraska and Kansas," Widenor said.
"Our outlook does not yet extend out to harvest so we'll
need to watch that, but we don't see any major concerns for
either corn pollination or soybean pod development in most of
the Midwest," he said.
Widenor said for the near term that occasional rain showers
over the next two weeks would cause some delays in seeding the
final stages of corn and soybeans.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its latest
U.S. corn and soybean planting progress late Monday.
So far, planting is the slowest in 17 years. But a break in
the rains last week should have helped farmers catch up a
little. This is a big switch from a year ago when plantings went
in at record fast pace amid dryness and heat.
In contrast to last spring, growing degree days (GDDs) this
year, a measure of heat units necessary to produce a good crop,
have been lagging this year.
"GDDs are definitely behind normal due to the cool spring
but should start to make at least some catch-up during the
balance of June if our current forecast verifies," Widenor said.
