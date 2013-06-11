CHICAGO, June 11 Light showers in the U.S. Midwest over the next two weeks will cause minor slowdowns in planting corn and soybeans, and growing conditions have turned nearly ideal following the worst drought in over 50 years last season, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday.

"There will be some rain moving into the central Midwest Wednesday and Thursday, but many areas will get a lot of planting done in the next few days," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.

Keeney said it would turn wet in the central and southern Midwest next week, keeping the soil moisture supply abundant. He added, "It will turn warmer next week, which will add some heat units which will be good for crops."

Joe Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group (CWG), told the Reuters Global Ag Forum on Monday that although the growing degree days are behind normal due to the cool spring and late plantings, crops should quickly catch up during June. Also, there are no indications of harsh weather for the balance of the summer that would harm crops, he said.

"At this point, we are pretty optimistic for the season. Not perfect, but overall (we're) trending even better than initially anticipated for the U.S.," Widenor said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday that planting and development of crops have been slowed by rains and cool temperatures.

Soybean planting progress reached 71 percent as of Sunday, the USDA said, up from 57 percent a week earlier, but behind the five-year average of 84 percent.

Corn planting was 95 percent complete, up 4 percentage points from the prior week and lagging the five-year average of 98 percent.

The pace for both crops was the slowest since 1996, when farmers had seeded just 92 percent of their corn and 59 percent of their soybeans by this time of year. The figures were in line with a Reuters survey of analysts conducted ahead of the report. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)