(Adds lawmaker comment, background)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON May 14 Despite several fiery mishaps
involving fuel produced in North Dakota's Bakken energy patch,
cargo from the region does not need special handling when it
moves on the tracks, the leading voice for U.S. refiners said on
Wednesday.
The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), the
trade group for the country's refiners, funded a third-party
study of Bakken fuel that concluded the product is being handled
properly.
"Bakken crude is as safe to transport as other crude oils
and is well within the safety standards for current rail car
designs," said Charles Drevna, the president of the trade group.
Some Bakken fuel samples were found to carry a large share
of flammable gas but not so much that special handling is
required under the rules, he said.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx asked for the
industry's help in understanding possible dangers of Bakken fuel
earlier this year. The AFPM study involved roughly 1,400 samples
collected over three weeks ending in early March.
Standard tank cars could easily contain the vapor pressure
of the samples, the trade group said, although two other
measures of volatility often ran high compared to other
hazardous materials.
The AFPM study found that some fuel samples had an initial
boiling point and flash point - the temperature at which they
will combust with a spark - that would require handling like the
most dangerous flammable liquids.
But all of the samples would have been appropriate to move
in standard tank cars like the model DOT-111, the current
workhorse of the oil-by-rail sector, the trade group said.
Foxx and other officials have said that the DOT-111 design
is not fit for hauling Bakken fuel. Regulators are developing
new safety standards for moving fuel on the tracks. That process
is expected to last most of the year and some lawmakers are
growing impatient.
"There needs to be new standards, more exacting and
demanding standards, but equally important is more vigorous
enforcement," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from
Connecticut.
The Department of Transportation in February fined three oil
companies for wrongly handling Bakken fuel, but the $93,000 in
penalties against Hess, Marathon Oil Corp and Whiting Petroleum
Corp have already been modified and may yet be reduced further.
"Fines and penalties need to match the seriousness of the
threat that comes from safety failures," said Blumenthal, who
chairs a surface transportation subcommittee of the Senate
Commerce Committee.
The DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) has been running spot inspections in
North Dakota since the summer in a program dubbed "Bakken Blitz"
but officials have yet to present any findings.
PHMSA has collected roughly 80 fuel samples and officials
have said preliminary findings could come later this month.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra
Maler)