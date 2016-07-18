(Adds name of vessel, traders' comments)
HOUSTON, July 18 British oil company BP Plc
has chartered a foreign-flagged vessel to transport
Alaskan crude, the company said on Monday, the latest sign that
producers of Alaskan North Slope, or ANS, crude are eyeing new
markets.
ANS is mostly transported to the U.S. West Coast on
U.S.-flagged vessels owned by BP, ConocoPhillips and
Exxon Mobil. Two shipments have left U.S. ports this
year for destinations in Japan and Nicaragua, but ANS exports
remain rare because of the high shipping costs from Alaska.
BP spokeswoman Dawn Patience said in an email that the
company had chartered Tianlong Spirit, a Bahamas-flagged Suezmax
vessel, for commercial and operational reasons. She declined to
specify the destination for the crude and said the vessel would
sail after BP receives approvals from the state of Alaska and
the U.S. Coast Guard.
Two trade sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly
about the matter, said the cargo would sail to Asia.
Reuters Vessel Tracking data showed the ship was off the
coast of Baja California on Monday.
ANS had been exempted from a decades-long U.S. ban on crude
exports which was lifted late last year.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Peter Cooney and Richard
Chang)