UPDATE 1-Nearly 30 Chinese steel firms have licenses revoked for violations -ministry
* 12 provinces and cities have already shut 292 steel firms (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 30 The U.S. Department of Commerce said it gave "some" oil companies on Tuesday permission to export a lightly processed crude oil, taking the first action in several months on applications from about 20 energy companies eager to ship the fuel abroad.
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an office of the Commerce Department, did not say how many so-called commodity classifications it issued. The bureau communicates on the rulings in private letters, which are not open to the public.
Previously the BIS issued permission to export the condensate to Pioneer Natural Resources and Enterprise Products Partners in 2014 and to Peaker Energy in 2013. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* 12 provinces and cities have already shut 292 steel firms (Adds detail, background)
BEIJING, April 24 Washington's move to probe steel imports could trigger a trade dispute between the United States and its major trading partners, who are likely to take retaliatory steps, the official China Daily said in an editorial on Monday.